Macroview Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 265,732 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.56 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

