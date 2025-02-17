Mainsail Asset Management LLC Buys 698 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.