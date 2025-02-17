Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.23% of Astec Industries worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

ASTE opened at $33.01 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $752.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.