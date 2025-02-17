Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 254,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

