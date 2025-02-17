Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.86 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,163,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 720,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,103,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 308,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.73.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.03 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

