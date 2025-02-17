Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $3.46 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $144.25 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.95 and a 52 week high of $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.