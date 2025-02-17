Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 10,220 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. CECO Environmental comprises 2.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.82% of CECO Environmental worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 484,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 191,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

