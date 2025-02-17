Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 434 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,968.30. This represents a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,105.84. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $213.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

