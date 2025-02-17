Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207,857 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $987,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $527.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.72 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

