Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 149071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.30).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.23.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.