Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $75.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.