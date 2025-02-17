Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $208.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. General Electric has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

