Mathes Company Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $510.45 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $584.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

