Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.90.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

