Meredith Wealth Planning Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meredith Wealth Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 99,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

