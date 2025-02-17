Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 21,718 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $41,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11,176.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 279,535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

