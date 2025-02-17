Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $573.58 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

