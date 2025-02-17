Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 279 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 576,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

