Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.