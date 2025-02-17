Monument Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -255.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

