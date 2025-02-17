Monument Capital Management Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

