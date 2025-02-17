Monument Capital Management Sells 3 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,629,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,461.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,680.96 and a 12-month high of $3,484.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,315.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.63.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

