Monument Capital Management Sells 73 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $432.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.35. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.57 and a 1-year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

