Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,304,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAF opened at $12.79 on Monday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

