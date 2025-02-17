Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.02. 87,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,206. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.22.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,431,929.28. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $7,878,540. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

About Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.