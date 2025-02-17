Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 403 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

