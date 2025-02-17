Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $929.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

