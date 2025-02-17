New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

