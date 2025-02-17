New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ED opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

