New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

