New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Clorox worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

CLX stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.