New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

