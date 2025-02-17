New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $240.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

