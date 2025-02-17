New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

LYV stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

