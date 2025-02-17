New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

