New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,273 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,042 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 43,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,473 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $132,405.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

