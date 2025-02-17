New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 810 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 148.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

