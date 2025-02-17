NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.49. 347,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,483. NICE has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $313,808,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NICE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after purchasing an additional 151,528 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NICE by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,642,000 after purchasing an additional 279,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.