Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $401.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 16.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $401,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

