Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 312 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 147,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.59 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

