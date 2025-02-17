Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova LifeStyle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.