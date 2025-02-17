Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,225.40. This trade represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

