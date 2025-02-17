NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

