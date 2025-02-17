NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

