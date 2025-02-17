NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $260.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

