NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.