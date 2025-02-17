Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV opened at $41.19 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.