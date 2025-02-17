NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Boosted by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $255,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 16.7% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,359.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8,122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,818.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,227.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

