Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKLO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Oklo Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Oklo

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $52.56. 14,199,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,392,098. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

