Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$109.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.32. The company has a market cap of C$262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$122.35.
In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. Insiders have sold a total of 650 shares of company stock valued at $69,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
