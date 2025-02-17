Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$109.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.32. The company has a market cap of C$262.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. Insiders have sold a total of 650 shares of company stock valued at $69,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Stories

